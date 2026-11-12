Israel condemns France’s decision to ban entry to Samaria leader

On Monday, the French National Assembly’s Committee on Economic Affairs on Monday advanced a bill to ban imports of products and services from Israeli settlements.

By Yossi Lempkowicz, with Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has condemned a French decision to bar Samaria Regional Council leader Yossi Dagan to enter France, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

“Israel views with severity France’s decision to ban the entry of a law-abiding Israeli elected official on a blatantly political and ideological basis,” said the ministry statement.

“This is a completely unacceptable step, and Israel will demand explanations for it from the French government and will accordingly consider its steps.”

The statement came after French immigration authorities last week refused entry to Dagan.

Dagan had traveled to Paris for a series of policy meetings with elected officials, his office said.

During passport control, he was taken for questioning. An immigration officer showed him documents saying he was barred over his position as council head, his role in building 35 communities in Judea and Samaria and his work to promote Jewish resettlement of the Gaza Strip.

Asked for his response, Dagan was said to have told the officer: “I am proud to be a Jew and a Zionist and to build the historic homeland of the Jewish people. Proud to be , together with my brothers and sisters – the pioneers of Samaria- on the right side of history.’’ Samaria is the northern part of the West Bank.

Relations between France and Israel have been notably tense over the past few years, as Paris has grown increasingly critical of the Netanyahu-led government, the war against Hamas in Gaza and West Bank settlers violence.

On Monday, the French National Assembly’s Committee on Economic Affairs on Monday advanced a bill to ban imports of products and services from Israeli settlements. The proposal covers Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights and is scheduled for debate in the National Assembly, the lower house of the Parliament, on Nov. 19.

The bill, whose chief sponsor is Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure, faces opposition from President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party, which cites disproportionate penalties and insufficiently clear legal boundaries. Macron’s government favors a coordinated European Union approach.

In September, France led 11 other countries in announcing plans to impose or consider trade restrictions on goods from Judea and Samaria.

France also recognized a Palestinian state in September 2025 at the U.N. General Assembly.

After being denied entry to France, Dagan traveled to Prague, where he held three days of meetings with members of the Czech government, Senate and Parliament, according to his office.

Czech Senate Vice President Jiri Oberfalzer expressed support for Samaria’s residents, saying, “I wish you success in protecting your country. We are by your side,” according to the statement.

Dagan told his Czech interlocutors: “We are one front, we will fight together—and we are going to win together.”