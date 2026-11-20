According to Rémi Daniel, an expert on Turkey at the INSS in Tel Aviv, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ”is one of the main beneficiaries of five years of regional upheavals.’’

Prof. Rosa Freedman describes a Turkey that wants to be directl present and in control, without annexing land.

Alan Mendoza of the Henry Jackson Society sees a constant quest for strategic autonomy, a sphere of influence, not an empire.

‘’Turkey, a NATO ally, regional power or source of instability,’’ was the topic of a very insightful press briefing organized by Europe Israel Press Association (EIPA) in London, featuring three prominent experts.

After years of isolation on the international scene, Turkey today sits at the centre of nearly every strategic issue affecting Israel : NATO, Ukraine, Russia, Syria, the Kurds, Libya, Iran, Gaza and the Eastern Meidterranean.

A researcher and political analyst at leading Israeli think-tank Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Rémi Daniel, sees Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as one of the main beneficiaries of five years of regional upheavals.’’ ”He has rarely been stronger,” he added. But he believes that Turkey ”is not the new Iran”: it is not building an axis of proxies. Despite the radical rhetoric, Turkey and Israel still maintain official diplomatic ties, including a military attaché in Tel Aviv

‘’Turkey is now a revisionist country, with a revisionist policy everywhere.” “There is a long-term risk of strengthening Turkey in the current situation without asking for much in return,’’ he said.

‘’Erdoğan is trying to project power wherever he can as his constallation seems to be better than ever, that’s why we see a much more assertive intense radical policy of Turkey in every arena,’’ he added.

‘At the end of 2020, he was in a very bad situation, isolated in the region and in the the Eastern Mediterranean, while Abraham Accords and forums like the Eastern Mediterranean Gaz Forum brought together a lot of countries with the exception of Turkey.’’

According to Rémi Daniel, the war in Ukraine changed radically the way Europeans saw their environment and after Turkey accepted the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO, it became again one of good allies and no more a factor of instability for the Europeans.

‘’In December 2024, the end of the Bashar al-Assad regime, brought one of Turkey’s best allies to power in Damascus while in January 2025, Trump entering the White House was also a great hit for Erdoğan that has maintained good relations with him since then.’’

In the war with Iran, Turkey was able to navigate to present itself as a peace broker and not to suffer too much on the consequences of the war.’’

After blocking the purchase of the Eurofighter by Turkey, both the U.K. and Germany agreed to sell advanced fighter jets to Ankara. Even France, that was one of the most hawkish European countries against Erdogan, changed its position.

‘’Turkey is more integrated in the Middle East than ever,’’ says Daniel, mentioning in particular the Mecca agreement that brings together Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. ‘’We see Turkey also getting stronger in Iraq and there is a peace process which is actually dictated by Erdoğan between Turks and Kurds.’’ ’’

Domestically, Erdogan appears to also be stronger than ever, acting in ways that were not possible five years ago against the free press, the opposition and any social group within Turkey. ‘’So he has a room for maneuver bigger than ever.”

Turkey also wants to play a bigger role in the international arena as it organized the recent COP31 and the NATO where U.S. President Donal Trump came ‘’because of ’’ despite its tension with NATO regarding Greenland.

‘’Turkey is everywhere. From an Israeli point of view, there is also the idea that Turkey is getting closer and closer and circling Israel, which explains also the impression of the threat.’’

For Daniel, ‘’Erdoğan has now a broader room for manoeuvre, both domestically and internationally which enable him to adopt a clear political line in accordance to his political roots of anconservative Islamist policy. ‘’It is particularly true against Israel, of course, with the support for Hamas, a terrorist group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, that is completely acknowledged by Erdoğan and even put forward.’’

‘’Israelis should be worried by Turkey and they are,’’ says Daniel, noting that the difference of appreciation of Turkey between Israel and Europe could become another point of friction in their relations which are already not at their best.’’

At the briefing, Dr Alan Mendoza, co-founder and director of the Henri Jackson Society, also spoke of the relations between Turkey and the Euroopean Union. ‘’There is no prospect of Turkey entering the European Union. The Turks know that and the Europeans know that too. It’s just a charade. However, there is a Turkish-EU relation on the issue of migration, which is very significant.The EU pays billions of euros to Turkey to, of course, house migrants who would otherwise end up in Europe.’’

‘’Part of the reason Europeans do not wish to rock the boat too much with Turkey is to do with this particular issue. given that migration is such a significant point within European politics.’’

Mendoza stressed that Turkish democracy is in a “dire” state and the West has gone silent. ”Erdoğan has used unlawful ways to crush independent media and divide the opposition.”

Rémi Daniel believes that ” Europe’s policy of appeasement towards Turkey is a mistake.’’

Rosa Friedman, Professor of Law, Conflict and Global Development at the University of Reading, discussed more specifically Turkey’s military build-up in Syria.

‘’Israel has looked to see what Turkey tried to do in Libya and in Iraq. It failed to get a foothold in those countries and to rebuild an Ottoman-Turkish Empire 2.0. But it is certainly been trying to do that in Syria, in the north, ostensibly under the guise of saying we don’t want the Kurds to have their own country,’’ she said.

‘’Turkey’s military build-up in Syria, the training of the Syrian forces, have been an attempted takeover by Turkey and that’s why Israel is creating a buffer and protecting the Druze of the Golan who very much want Israel to be there on both sides of the border. But it’s also to make sure that these Turkish-trained forces in Syria don’t end up in Israel.’’

However, Rémi Daniel notes that, so far, a tacit north–south division of Syria has prevented a direct

showdown.

The F-35 question could shift the regional balance. Both Rémi Daniel and Alan Mendoza see a US sale

of F-35s to Turkey as highly sensitive for Israel. As long as Turkey keeps its Russian S-400s, however,

Washington is unlikely to deliver

Key takeaways: