Hollywood actor and anti-Israel activist Mark Ruffalo doubled down on Sunday on comments accusing Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) of being unqualified to be Senate majority leader when Democrats take over the upper chamber in January because of his “entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties” regarding the State of Israel.

Ruffalo, who has portrayed “The Incredible Hulk” in the Marvel film franchise since 2012, quoted an excerpt of remarks that the Jewish senator gave to an AIPAC conference in 2018. Schumer said “the reason there is not peace” between Israelis and Palestinians is because “we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah.”

“These are Senator Schumer’s words, not mine,” Ruffalo wrote on Nov. 22. “That is not the reason there is no peace. Schumer is entitled to his religious beliefs, but those beliefs cannot determine the rights of another people.”

Ruffalo’s comments endorsing Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) in the Democratic Senate leadership prompted accusations that he had used an antisemitic trope of accusing Jews of having dual loyalty—in this case, to the United States and Israel.

“Ruffalo’s language is barely codespeak,” wrote Deborah Lipstadt, professor of modern Jewish history and Holocaust studies at Emory University, who served as U.S. special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism during the Biden administration.

Ruffalo has repeatedly been accused of engaging in antisemitism as part of his anti-Israel activism, including by the Anti-Defamation League and the Simon Wiesenthal Center. In 2021, he apologized for accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza during that year’s war and noted that his comments were “being used to justify antisemitism.” He once again began accusing Israel of “genocide” after Oct. 7.

Yaki Lopez, Israel’s consul general in southern China, wrote to Ruffalo that “if you’re going to continue using antisemitic tropes, just come out and say it already: You want leadership that is not Jewish.”

Support for Van Hollen over Schumer in the contest for majority leader when Democrats take control of the Senate in January has been bolstered by Van Hollen’s emergence in recent years as one of the leading critics of Israel in the Senate.

The eight senators who have endorsed Van Hollen or said they would oppose Schumer include a number of other prominent anti-Israel senators and senators-elect, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who caucuses with the Democrats, and senators-elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Peggy Flanagan.

Schumer has also long been criticized by the progressive flank of the Democratic Party for allegedly blocking their agenda in Congress and failing to sufficiently oppose U.S. President Donald Trump.

Some 16 Democratic senators have reportedly endorsed Schumer, with the remainder undeclared. The incumbent minority leader said on Nov. 12 that he has the votes “to continue serving as Democratic leader.”

Schumer or Van Hollen need the votes of a simple majority of the Democratic caucus-elect to become majority leader. The Democrats are expected to vote in the leadership contest on Dec. 1.