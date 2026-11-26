In 2023, a car was seen driving around with the personalised plate HH-88. In neo-Nazi circles, 88 is code for “Heil Hitler”, since H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

In May 2025, the plate 7-OKTOBR appeared in Brussels, referring to the Hamas terror attack of 7 October 2023.

By EJP team

Belgium’s Vehicle Registration Service (DIV) can now revoke offensive personalised licence plates on its own, even when they are already on the road, accordig to a royal decree issued since October 1, 2026.

This also covers coded hate messages that went unnoticed when the plate was applied for.

Member of the Belgian federal parliament Michael Freilich spent three years pushing for the change.

It started in Brussels in 2023, when a car was seen driving around with the personalised plate HH-88. In neo-Nazi circles, 88 is code for “Heil Hitler”, since H is the eighth letter of the alphabet. Unia, Belgium’s equality body, reported the plate. Even so, the authorities had little power to act, and getting the plate off the road depended on the owner’s goodwill.

“I found that unacceptable,” Freilich said. “Licence plates are issued by the state itself. The state should not have to tolerate a reference to Hitler just because it slipped through when the plate was applied for,” he added.

He then submitted parliamentary questions to the responsible ministers in the previous federal government, asking them to give the DIV the power to revoke such plates itself.

However, the problem persisted. In May 2025, the plate 7-OKTOBR appeared in Brussels, referring to the Hamas terror attack of 7 October 2023. Once again the DIV had no way to act, and once again Freilich raised the issue with the responsible minister through parliamentary questions.

Freilich, who is also Special Envoy for the European Jewish Association thanked Belgian Federal Minister of Mobility Jean-Luc Crucke for seeing the matter through.

“Yes, it took three years, and politics can be slowbut perseverance works. Hate has no place on our roads, and certainly not on a plate issued by the government itself,” he said.