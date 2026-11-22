U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White was present as well as his Israeli counterpart David Saranga.

By EJP staff

Several hundred people marched Sunday in the streets of Brussels to denounce anti-Semitism and express their support for the State of Israel.

The event was organized by the Belgian Alliance for Peace in the Middle East and other partner organizations. Since 2011, the Alliance has brought together Jewish and Christian communities to promote dialogue and defend minorities.

Starting at the city’s Central Station, the procession made its way to the Grand Synagogue of Brussels.

A large number of supporters of Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last Shah and an opponent of the Islamic Republic regime, were clearly visible at the demonstration.

According to the organizers, the march aimed to denounce the resurgence of “organized anti-Semitism” and to show support for the people of Israel “in the face of terror and hatred.”

They advocated for peace, dialogue, and equal rights for all communities in the Middle East.

“Freedom and democracy can only be defended together. That is why we express our unwavering support for the State of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, where all citizens—including some two million Muslims—enjoy the same rights.”

They denounced the resurgence of what they consider to be organized anti-Semitism: “A new wave of anti-Semitism is affecting people in Europe who openly identify as Jewish, while churches and Christian believers are increasingly marginalized. In France, churches have been set on fire. Now that the Middle East conflict is spreading to Europe, radical movements are gaining ground. The history of the 20th century shows where this leads: to war and the genocide of religious communities. We refuse to look the other way.”

“I never thought that at my age, I would see so much anti-Semitism again,” said Baroness Regina Sluszny, a Holocaust survivor and president of the Forum of Jewish Organizations in Antwerp.

She added: “It pains me terribly. Have we really learned nothing from the past? So many years ago, it all started with words, and little by little, hatred became something that people eventually came to regard as normal. We all know where that led. Today, I see once again Jewish children who have to hide their Star of David out of fear, and Jewish synagogues that need to be secured.”

Both U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White, and Israel’s ambassador David Saranga, were present. “It is essential to distinguish between being Jewish and being part of a government that makes decisions,” said the U.S. ambassador. “One cannot direct one’s anger at a government’s decisions or actions toward Jewish individuals; it must be directed at the government itself.”

The ambassador also reiterated his objections to the judicial investigation underway in Antwerp regarding ‘’illegal circumcisions’’ performed by ‘’mohels’’ or Jewish ritual circumcisers.

Earlier this year, White asked the Belgian government to halt these proceedings. ‘’ I am very disappointed that this has still not been done,’’ he said.