Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Sunday in an interview with i24News that he wants to be “the most pro-Israeli politician in the world.”

“I really want to copy many things from you to Greece,” he said.

Georgiadis praised the Jewish state’s democracy, respect for human rights, multicultural society and achievements in science, technology and the economy.

“Every reasonable person on the planet has to respect Israeli people for what you have achieved in a few decades,” he said.

The minister also praised the Israel Defense Forces’ conduct in the Gaza Strip, arguing that Israel had won its military battles but lost the “war of propaganda.” He said the IDF had taken extensive measures to avoid civilian casualties, but that negative perceptions in the West of its operations had fueled antisemitism.

“The Greek public opinion is extremely pro-Israeli,” he added.

Georgiadis, a member of Greece’s ruling New Democracy party, has publicly apologized several times for past ties to antisemitic author Kostas Plevris, calling his own past conduct “unacceptable” and saying he was “ashamed of all this.”