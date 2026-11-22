“I thanked her for her solidarity with Israel and told her that her perseverance is inspiring and her courage admirable,” Gideon Sa’ar wrote on X following a telephone call with Preisler, a 55-year-old politician for the liberal Free Democratic Party, who has attended many anti-Israel events, documenting hate speech there.

“We all stand by you, dear Karoline. Thank you for being who you are,” Sa’ar added in a German-language post on X.

According to police, Preisler, who is not Jewish, was involved in a confrontation with two female demonstrators, one of whom kicked her, causing her to fall. Police temporarily detained a 25-year-old woman, Die Zeit reported.

“Following a gathering this afternoon in Schöneberg, a scuffle reportedly broke out around 5:15 p.m. between a 55-year-old politician and a former participant. Shortly afterward, the politician was allegedly kicked by another former participant (25 years old),” police said in a statement.

Preisler told Bild that she fell and hit her head and suffered symptoms consistent with a concussion, including nausea, dizziness, pain and vomiting.

Gadi Gronich, CEO of the Munich-based Conference of European Rabbis (CER), condemned the assault in a statement to JNS.

“The violent assault on Karoline Preisler in Berlin is not only an attack on a courageous woman fighting antisemitism, but an attack on the fundamental values of German democracy,” Gronich said, adding, “Karoline reminds us all that the fight against antisemitism is not the Jews’ fight alone, but a moral test for society as a whole.”

He added, “When a person is attacked on the streets of Germany because she dares to stand against hatred and express solidarity with Jews and Israel, it is a serious warning sign for society and the rule of law.”

The CER expressed “full solidarity with Karoline,” wished her a speedy recovery and called on the German authorities to “ensure that public spaces remain safe for freedom of expression and the fight against hatred. We must not reach a point where it takes courage to stand alongside Jews in Germany,” Gronich added.

Preisler has been attacked at such gatherings before, including in August 2025. She received the Central Council of Jews in Germany’s Paul Spiegel Prize for Civil Courage in 2025.

FDP chairman Wolfgang Kubicki condemned the assault on Preisler, his party colleague, in a post on X on Saturday and wished her a speedy recovery.

“The entire FDP stands behind Karoline Preisler in her courageous fight against antisemitism,” Kubicki wrote. “Your hatred will not prevail,” he added, addressing her attackers. “You will yet feel what the liberal rule of law is capable of.”

The FDP was a junior partner in the coalition of former Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with the SPD and Greens, from 2021 until the coalition collapsed in November 2024. It did not win any seats in the 2025 elections because it did not clear the 5% voting threshold.