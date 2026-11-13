French extreme-left presidential candidate barred from entering Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar justified this decision in part by citing Melenchon’s party “extremely hostile stance toward Israel” and his call for the French navy to escort anti-Israel flotillas to Gaza.

By Yossi Lempkowicz

Jean-Mélenchon, French presidential candiate for the extreme-left ”La Fraznce Insoumise” (France Unbowed) party and Mathilde Panot, the head of the party’s group in the parliament, have been barred from entering Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced the measure in in a statement on Thursday.

He justified this decision in part by citing Melenchon’s party “extremely hostile stance toward Israel” and its call for the French navy to escort flotillas to Gaza.

During a recent campaign rally in Le Bourget, Mélenchon promised a “head-on” policy against Israel if he is elected in 2027. Israel’s ambassador condemns remarks reminiscent of the fascist movements of the 1930s

He also issued a warning to the Israeli ambassador to France, stating that he would take “direct” action against Israeli policy if he won the 2027 presidential election.

At the rally, he responded to remarks he attributed to the Israeli ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, according to which the latter would prefer to see any other candidate take office at the Élysée than Mélenchon.

“We will take direct action to come to the aid of the Palestinians—not only against the genocide in Gaza, but also against the gradual annexation of the West Bank,” Mélenchon declared.

Israel’s ambassador, responded on X by sharing a video of Mélenchon’s speech. “This is a statement that would have done credit to one of his predecessors in the European fascist movements of the 1930s.’’

Jean-Luc Mélenchon also announced his intention to mobilize the French navy to support civilian initiatives bound for Palestinian territories.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot strongly criticized the Israeli government’s decision to bar Mélenchon and Panot. “This demagogic decision, coming from a government that has repeatedly violated international law, plays into the hands of those who, like La France insoumise, thrive on exploiting the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he wrote on X.

According to reports, the Israeli decision was made following the denial of entry into France this week to the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan who was turned away upon his arrival in Paris.