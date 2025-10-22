Former Swedish Member of the EU Parliament appointed as Secretary General of the European Jewish Association

“It is a great honour to take on this responsibility at a time when the challenges facing Jewish communities in Europe are both complex and urgen,’’ David Lega said.

Former Swedish Member of the European Parliament David Lega has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the European Jewish Association (EJA).

One of the few Jewish members of the European Parliament from 2019 to 2024, Lega sat on the foreign affairs committee and the subcommittee on human rights and was a board member of the European Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism.

He also founded the Abraham Accords Network in the European Parliament, creating a cross-party platform for dialogue, cooperation and peace between Europe and the Middle East.

Throughout his mandate, he was known for his strong and unstinting advocacy for Israel, his defence of human rights and his commitment in the fight against antisemitism across Europe as well as in his native Sweden.

Over the past year, Lega has served as a senior advisor on advocacy to the European Jewish Association, bringing his wealth of political, diplomatic and leadership experience to the role. His appointment significantly strengthens and underpins the organisation’s mission to represent and defend Jewish life, values and interests across Europe.

“It is a great honour to take on this responsibility at a time when the challenges facing Jewish communities in Europe are both complex and urgen,’’ he said.

‘’The EJA has been at the forefront of advocacy for Jewish life and Israel in Europe, and I look forward to continuing this work with determination and hope. My goal is to strengthen our partnerships, deepen our impact and make sure that Jewish voices in Europe is not only heard, but respected,’’ he added.

RabbI Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, said that David Lega ‘’has already proven his deep commitment to the Jewish people and to our shared values. His leadership, integrity and international experience make him the right person to help steer our organisation into the future.’’

In his new role, he will be responsible for managing EJA and Europe Israel Press Assoiciation (EIPA) operations and implementing the organization’s strategy, led by Tal Rabina, together with Rabbi margolin EJA Vice Chaiman, Alex Benjamin.

‘’Under Lega’s leadership, the EJA will continue to strengthen its advocacy in European and national institutions, promote education and remembrance, and stand firmly against antisemitism in all its forms,’’ said Margolin.

Based in Brussels, the EJA represents hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe.