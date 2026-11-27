The move comes two months after the thwarted Sept. 30 terrorist attack on a plane en route to Tel Aviv, after which flydubai suspended service to Israel.

The popular Emirati carrier will operate 42 flights a week on the route.

Israeli carriers are currently not flying to the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev approved the resumption on Monday of flydubai flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, pending final clearance from Israeli security authorities.

The decision followed meetings in the UAE between senior Israeli and Emirati officials.

Israeli security officials sought to station their own security officials in Dubai, as they do in many countries, and to install X-ray screening stations at the airport to check luggage being loaded on the planes.

For the past two months, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has been the only airline flying between the UAE and Israel.

The Emirati carriers gained international prominence for flying to Israel almost uninterrupted throughout the three-year regional war, with the UAE serving as a hub for connecting flights when U.S. and European carriers were not flying to Israel.

Israel and the UAE, partners in the 2020 Abraham Accords, maintain close ties.