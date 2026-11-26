In a post on X, Roberta Metsola stressed that Chanukah celebrates ‘’the enduring power of light.’’

By EJP staff

‘’Chanukah has a way of holding everything at once. Darkness and light. Hardship and hope. Remembrance and celebration,’’ wrote European Parliament President Roberta Metsola as she gathered Wednesday night with MEPs and guests at the parliament in Strasbourg t ahead of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

In a post on X, Metsola stressed that Chanukah celebrates ‘’the enduring power of light.’’

Chanukah will begin at sundown on December 4 and ends at nightfall on December 12;

The Festival of Lights commemorates the Maccabees’ rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after recapturing it from the Seleucids.

Chanukah is an eight-day holiday commemorating the Jews’ victory over the Greeks in the second century BCE. At the time, Jerusalem was ruled by the Seleucids, ethnic Syrians who were part of the Greek empire. The Seleucids tried to impose Greek values on the Jews and pressured them to stop worshipping God and following the tenets of their faith.

Many Jews went along with this plan and assimilated into Greek culture, but a feisty minority refused to comply. Led by Judah the Maccabee, these faithful Jews with only primitive weaponry managed to defeat the mightiest empire in the world. They drove the Greeks from the Holy Land, reclaimed the Temple in Jerusalem and rededicated it to the service of God.

The central observance of the festival is a nightly menorah lighting to commemorate a miracle that occurred during the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. After the godless Greeks desecrated the Temple, the Jews needed to light the menorah (candelabra) to rededicate it, but they were only able to find a tiny container of uncontaminated oil. Miraculously, the one-day supply of oil lasted eight days, which was enough time for new oil to be produced.

Chanukah is a celebration of religious freedom and the right to be different.