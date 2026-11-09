European Jews challenge governments at Auschwitz delegation:

The EJA’s annual Krakow and Auschwitz delegation brings together over 120 lawmakers, diplomats and Jewish leaders, including Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi who will visit the Auschwitz camp on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of his father and mother.

By EJP team

Against a backdrop of violent unrest, extremist mobilisation and deepening political polarisation across Europe, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association (EJA), challenged European governments over the gulf between their solemn promises at Holocaust memorials and their willingness to confront those threatening Jews today. He demanded that leaders stop treating Jewish security as a political calculation and enforce the law against antisemitic intimidation, incitement and violence, whoever is responsible.

The call came at EJA’s annual Krakow and Auschwitz delegation, which brought together over 120 lawmakers, diplomats and Jewish leaders, including Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the leading figure of Iranian’s opposition to the Tehran regime, who will visit the Auschwitz camp on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of his father and mother.

Under the theme “Honouring the Past, Safeguarding the Future,” participants addressed Jewish security, political extremism and online antisemitism, with contributions from senior Microsoft and Meta executives.

Opening the conference, Rabbi Margolin rejected the idea that commemorations and expressions of solidarity fulfil governments’ obligations to Jewish citizens: “How can Europe claim to have learned the lessons of Auschwitz if Jews are once again afraid to be visibly Jewish in European cities? You can refuse to allow hatred to be excused as activism, intimidation to be dismissed as protest, or violence to be justified by political grievances. And above all, you can make clear that the safety of Jewish citizens is not negotiable. Not when the streets are calm. Not when the streets are burning.”

Rabbi Margolin called for unequivocal political backing for police, prosecutors and universities to confront antisemitism, whether it comes from the far right, the far left or religious extremism. He stressed that criticism of Israel cannot justify threatening Jews in Europe, and that the right to protest cannot become a shield for intimidation or incitement.

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi joined Margolin for a press conference addressing Iran, European policy and antisemitism against the backdrop of recent elections in Israel and the United States and approaching elections in Europe and said: “The Iranian regime is no longer just a threat to Israel or the Iranian people. It is now a direct threat to Europe’s security. The time for resolutions and condemnations is over. European governments must take action: shut down the regime’s embassies, expel its diplomats and target its illicit funds. Appeasement has failed. The free world must stop giving in to the regime’s blackmail and stand with the Iranian people fighting for freedom.”

Pahlavi, who lives in exile in the U.S., later received the King Solomon Award from the European Jewish Association. “King Solomon was known as the smartest of people, and we know that there was peace during his lifetime,” said Rabbi Margolin.

During the conferenceYaakov Finkelstein, Ambassador of Israel to Poland, said: “Auschwitz stands as a chilling reminder of where hatred can lead. While we cannot change the past, we have a responsibility to shape the future. Combating antisemitism and xenophobia requires education, both formal and informal, alongside

remembrance, effective legislation and law enforcement. These are essential to ensuring that the lessons of history are never forgotten.”

Senior executives from Microsoft and Meta addressed growing concerns among Jewish communities about antisemitism on social media and the misuse of artificial intelligence. Jeff Bullwinkel, Vice-President of Microsoft EMEA, warned that technology can be “a very powerful tool” but also “a very powerful weapon,” highlighting Microsoft’s efforts to test AI systems and introduce safeguards against the spread of hate speech. Edo Haveman, Meta’s Director of Public Policy for Benelux, described the company’s efforts to combat coded antisemitism, including treating the term “Zionist” as a substitute for “Jew” when used to spread antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Further discussions examined the pressures facing Jewish communities. Ellen van Praagh, Chair of the Netherlands’ Interprovincial Rabbinate, shared the Jewish community perspective: “Since October 7, I have not felt safe as a Jew in the Netherlands. In my hometown, a Jewish exhibition was cancelled because of events in Israel, while Israeli students face exclusion and antisemitic hostility is increasingly visible on our streets. This is the reality of Jewish life in Europe today. We must be able to live openly and proudly as Jews, without fear.”

Delegates will visit Auschwitz-Birkenau on 10 November for a memorial ceremony including prayers, candle lighting and wreath laying. Margolin urged participants to return home prepared to demand action: “Europe must stop asking Jews to live with fear and start demanding that those who threaten them live with consequences. Never Again is not a memorial slogan. It is a government responsibility.”