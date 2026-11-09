European Jewish leader denounces gap between official commitment to Jewish life and reality on the ground

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, addressed a delegation to Auschwitz, on the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

”Honoring the past, Safeguarding the future,” is the title of a symposium in Krakow with the participation of dozens of politicians.

By Yossi Lempkowicz

”’How can there be such a gap between Europe’s official commitment to Jewish life in Europe and the reality Jewish communities are living every day?,’’ asked Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association (EJA) as he welcomed dozens members of governments, lawmakers and diplomats from across Europe who gathered Monday in Krakow, Poland, on the eve of a visit to the former extermination camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

‘’Around one million Jews were murdered in that one place: men, women, children and babies. They were murdered not for anything they did, but for who they were. 1 So tomorrow I do not ask you to understand. Nobody can understand. I ask you only to see and to remember what you saw,’’ Margolin said.

He continued, ‘’There is not a single government in Europe that has not formally declared its commitment to the future of Jewish life on this continent. And yet, Jews in Europe today are afraid. Many feel unsafe. Some are asking whether they have a future here at all. How is this possible?.’’

He denounced the fact that every year thousands of antisemitic incidents are recorded across Europe. Every day, Jews are attacked in the street, insulted and accused, discriminated against, dismissed from their jobs, turned away from restaurants, and confronted with hateful graffiti on their homes, schools and synagogues.’’

‘’Jewish children go to school behind security barriers. Synagogues need armed protection. Jewish students hide their identity on campus. Families think twice before wearing a kippah or a Star of David in public,’’ he said.

The EJA delegation to Auschwitz takes place every year on the anniversary of Kristallnacht or ‘’Night of Broken Glass.’’

On November 9-10, 1938, the sounds of breaking glass shattered the air in cities throughout Germany and parts of Austria while fires across the countries devoured synagogues and Jewish institutions.

By the end of the rampage, gangs of Nazi storm troopers had destroyed 7,000 Jewish businesses, set fire to more than 900 synagogues, killed 91 Jews and deported some 30,000 Jewish men to concentration camps.

During the Krakow symposium, government representatives and experts participated in panels discussing topics such a ”why memory is important and what are the best ways of honouring the Holocaust in the modern era?”, ”what is being Jewish in Europe today ?”, ”safeguarding the future of Jewish life” or ”adopting and defending the IHRA definition.”

The Brussels-based EJA is an organization representing hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe.