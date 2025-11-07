European Jewish group to sue Brussels University for refusing to rent space for Hannukah event

“Refusing a Jewish religious celebration under the pretext of neutrality or security is not only shameful — it is a criminal act of discrimination,” said EJA’s lawyer Sven Mary.

The European Jewish Association (EJA) has threatened to sue the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) for’’ antisemitic discrimination’’ following the refusal by the university to rent its facilities for a planned Hanukkah celebration scheduled for 14 December, citing a so-called “neutral position” and “security concerns.”

The EJA formally requested to rent a hall at the VUB campus in Brussels to host a Hanukkah party for around 200 participants from Belgium’s Jewish community,

Despite the event being purely cultural and religious, VUB rejected the request stating: “Due to the fact that we want to keep a neutral position and for security reasons, we are not able to host your event on our campus.”

The EJA’s legal counsel, Sven Mary, sent a formal legal notice to the university’s Rector and Board of Governors, calling the decision “a flagrant act of antisemitism and unlawful discrimination.’’

The lawyer’s letter cites violations of Articles 10 and 11 of the Belgian Constitution, which guarantee equality and prohibit discrimination, and the Belgian Anti-Discrimination Law of 10 May 2007.

“Refusing a Jewish religious celebration under the pretext of neutrality or security is not only shameful — it is a criminal act of discrimination,” said Sven Mary. “The VUB’s reasoning is absurd, offensive, and an insult to every Jewish citizen in Belgium.”

The EJA has demanded a formal apology from VUB and written assurances that no future discrimination will occur. If the university fails to respond by 15 November 2025, the EJA will pursue full legal proceedings before Belgian courts.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, stated: “The refusal by a major Belgian university to host a Hanukkah celebration for the Jewish community is a moral and institutional disgrace. To hide behind empty excuses like ‘neutrality’ or ‘security’ is cowardly antisemitism – the kind that dresses up intolerance in polite, bureaucratic language.’’

He added : ‘’ The European Jewish Association will not allow this to pass in silence. We will fight it in court and in the public arena. European Jews have the same right as any other community to celebrate their faith freely and safely — and we will make sure that right is respected, everywhere in Europe.”

In the Netherlans, a Jewish cultural association from Amsterdam said it would seek legal action against the city’s Royal Concert Hall for refusing to host two Chanukah events next month because they feature an Israeli cantor who’s serving in the Israel Defense Forces.