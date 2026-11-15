European Commission to examine European citizens’ initiative calling for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement

‘’Following its registration in November 2025, the initiative obtained 1,117,104 validated statements of support from EU citizens and reached required thresholds in 12 Member States, making it the 15th valid initiative that will be examined by the Commission,’’ the Commission said.

By Yossi Lempkowicz

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, said this week it will examine a petition submitted by the European citizens’ initiative (ECI) demanding ‘’ the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement in view of Israel’s violations of human rights.”

‘’Following its registration in November 2025, the initiative obtained 1,117,104 validated statements of support from EU citizens and reached required thresholds in 12 Member States, making it the 15th valid initiative that will be examined by the Commission,’’ it said in a press release.

its association agreement with Israel after more than 1.1 million EU citizens signed a petition asking it to do so.

According to the ECI Regulation, when the Commission receives a valid initiative with at least 1 million certified statements of support, the Commission is required to start an examination process and issue a reply within 6 months.

The Commission has until 12 May 2027 to present its official reply, outlining the actions it intends to take, if any, and its reasoning.

The Commission said it will meet the organisers to discuss the initiative in detail in the coming weeks. A public hearing will then be organised by the European Parliament.