Israel’s airline company El Al is to resume nonstop flights to Marrakech, Morocco, on December 21, its first service to Morocco since October 2023.

The route will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Wednesdays, with economy- and business-class service. Announcing the move on LinkedIn, El Al called Marrakech “one of the most popular winter destinations.”

Israel and Morocco, which for decades maintained covert cooperation in the defense and intelligence sphere, formalized relations as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords that saw four Arab countries make peace with the Jewish state under the first Trump administration.

El Al suspended its flights to Morocco after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.