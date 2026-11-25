Bozar concert hall director Christophe Slagmuylder resisted the calls to boycott Lahav Shani who performed with the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra and was greeted with a standing ovation..

By EJP staff

Despite calls for a boycott, Israeli conductor Lahav Shani triumphed Tuesdayat Bozar concert hall in Brussels.

‘’Bozar director Christophe Slagmuylder can breathe a sigh of relief: the concert given by the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Lahav Shani, went off without a hitch on Tuesday, November 24, before a packed house,’’ reported journalist François Janne d’Othée in Belgian news media L-Post. In fact, he says, the calls for a boycott actually contributed to the concert success.

The 37-year-old Israeli conductor, who likely did not expect such a warm welcome and expressions of support in Brussels, was in fact greeted with a standing ovation.

Last June, a petition was launched calling on Bozar to cancel Shani’s concert on the grounds that his international career was built thanks to the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, of which he is the music director. In the eyes of the petitioners, this orchestra serves to polish the image of the State of Israel. Three members of Bozar’s board of directors resigned as a result, but director Christophe Slagmuylder kept the concert on the programming. He then emphasized that Shani will perform in Brussels as the conductor of the German orchestra. He also pointed out that the musician “has spoken out against war and violence.’’

Bozar stressed that the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra comprises more than 120 musicians from over 20 countries and “has no ties to any Israeli organization, much less to the policies of the Israeli government.”

In September 2025, the Flanders Festival in Ghent already canceled the Munich orchestra’s performance, with Lahav Shani, citing the lack of clarity regarding Shani’s position on the war in Gaza. The decision drew criticism in Germany and within the classical music world.

“Given his position as Director of the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra, we cannot obtain sufficient clarity regarding his stance toward the genocidal regime in Tel Aviv,” the festival organizers stated at the time.

The organizers had demanded that he clarify his position on the war in Gaza and felt they had not received a satisfactory response. However, Shani had repeatedly spoken out in favor of peace and reconciliation, and, after his concert in Ghent was canceled, he said he was deeply moved by the images and testimonies coming out of Gaza.

“When I saw these attempts to prevent Shani from performing, I rushed to buy a ticket—even though I never go to concerts,” said one of the people who attended Tuesday’s concert.

Another one was fuming at the few dozen protesters chanting “Free, free Palestine” outside, and at the banner reading “Bozar = normalization of genocide.” “I’m sick of these people lecturing us,” he said. The police kept the protesters at a distance.

The only incident occurred when two individuals threw leaflets at the very start of Shostakovich’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra. Amid boos and insults from the audience, they were swiftly removed by security personnel discreetly stationed at strategic locations to keep an eye on things.