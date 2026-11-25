More than 4,300 French citizens made aliyah in 2026, an increase of more than 40 percent despite the global decline in arrivals.

Since the beginning of the year, Israel has welcomed 18,661 new immigrants, compared to 20,141 during the same period in 2025.

By EJP staff

Bucking the general trend, aliyah from France continues to rise. While the total number of new immigrants to Israel declined in 2026, arrivals from France rose sharply, according to figures released Sunday by the Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency.

Between January 1 and November 22, 2026, 4,350 people immigrated to Israel from France, compared to 3,014 during the same period the previous year—an increase of 1,336 arrivals. Israeli authorities report a 43% increase.

This trend contrasts with the national trend. Since the beginning of the year, Israel has welcomed 18,661 new immigrants, compared to 20,141 during the same period in 2025.

France now accounts for approximately 23% of all new immigrants who have arrived in Israel since January. This is a significant share, confirming its place among the leading countries of origin for aliyah.

From October 7, 2023, through November 22, 2026, 78,605 new immigrants settled in Israel. Russia leads by a wide margin with 35,649 people, or 45.4% of the total. The United States follows with 11,002 arrivals, or 14%, ahead of France, which ranks third with 10,117 immigrants, or 12.9%. Together, these three countries account for more than 72% of the immigration recorded during this period.

However, the increase observed in 2026 is not limited to France. Arrivals from the United Kingdom also increased, rising from 762 to 1,013 people—an increase of approximately 33%. Australia saw a 42% increase, with 235 new immigrants compared to 165 a year earlier. The United States, for its part, has recorded 3,226 arrivals since the beginning of 2026.

Since October 7, 2023, 96,190 people have filed an aliyah application with the Jewish Agency’s World Aliyah Center. France ranks first with 23,303 applications, ahead of the United States (20,507), the United Kingdom (5,054), Canada (2,853), Australia (1,303), and South Africa (1,184).