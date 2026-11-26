By EJP staff

The BBC has admitted a news broadcast failed to meet its editorial standards after a reporter appeared on a news bulletin wearing a pro-Palestinian badge, Jewish News reported.

BBC London News journalist Asad Ahmad was seen wearing the Palestinian pin badge attached to the strap of his backpack while reporting on a Christmas event in Deptford during a bulletin on BBC One last week.

The broadcast has been removed.

A BBC spokesperson said : “The broadcast did not meet our editorial standards and is not available on iPlayer. The editorial guidelines are clear on our obligations for news and current affairs staff to maintain impartiality, and we have reminded people about their responsibilities.”

Ahmad is a lead presenter for BBC London Television News and also presents on BBC Radio London. He was named Royal Television Society Reporter of the Year for London in 2006 and has been nominated for a BAFTA

The Campaign Against Antisemitism welcomed the removal of the footage, but said the incident “merely exposes the fundamental problem of political—if not extremist—groupthink at the BBC.” The organization reiterated its call to suspend the broadcaster’s license fee until the alleged bias is addressed.