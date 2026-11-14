Amid rising antisemitism, Dutch Prime Minister urges Jews, who consider leaving the Netherlands, ‘to stay’

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten this week urged Jews who are considering leaving the Netherlands because of rising antisemitism to stay in the country, telling the national Kristallnacht commemoration in Amsterdam that the country is their home.

“I would like to ask those people: Do not give in to it,” Jetten said at the commemoration, held at the Portuguese Synagogue. “Because this is your home. The Netherlands is our shared home.”

“The lesson of history is that violence against Jews is never far away. Not in our time either,” Jetten said, adding that the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 was “the ultimate proof” of that. He said it was “deeply saddening” that Jewish families are wondering whether their children still have a future in the Netherlands, and warned that antisemitism is “back as if it had never been gone.”

He also said that because “fewer and fewer people are affixing the traditional mezuzah to the doorpost of their homes, to avoid negative reactions,” he has recently affixed one to the doorframe of his own residence.

The Delft blue mezuzah was a gift from Rabbi Yanki Jacobs, director of Chabad on Campus Netherlands. Jetten said he put it up because he wants “to be Prime Minister of a country where Jewish life is visible.”

Jetten’s statements came shortly after more than 200,000 people, according to organizers, joined an anti-Israel “Red Line” protest in Amsterdam, and amid straied relations between Israel and the Netherlans over its policy of sanctions against the Jewish state.

Asked for a reaction to Prime Minister’s gesture to affix a mezuza to the doorframe of his home, Ellen Van Praagh, Chair of the Board of the InterProvincial Chief Rabbinate (IPOR) and member of the Advisory Board of the European Jewish Association (EJA) told European Jewish Press: ‘’A gesture but I don’t know what the true value is. Last year he walked with the ‘’red line’’ demonstration and his D66 political party is not known for friendship with Israel.’’

During a symposium in Krakow this week marking Kristallnacht, Van Praagh expressed deep alarm over the situation facing Jews in the Netherlands since October 7, 2023.

‘’Just last week. in the town where I was born, Amersfoort, which is the oldest Ashkenazy Jewish community of the Netherlan, an exhibition was planned in the local museum in cooperation with the community. But it was cancelled because of “the situation” in Israël, ‘’ she explained.

‘’On the 7th of october 2023 my pretty pleasant way of life ended. On this day I lost two of the most kindest people in Israël when they decided to jump in the car and drive south to be murdered by Hamas. They just wanted to help and came back in a bodybag,’’ she added.

‘’We thought that the commiserations of the world wouldn’t last long. And so true it was. Within days Israël was blamed for their counterattack.’’

‘’In my hometown of Utrecht, every week on a central square people gather to protest, loudly at the Central Station, waving not only the Palestinian flag but also the flag of Hamas. They march the street and blame the Jews for they are bad and evil murderous people,’’ she said.

The University of Utrecht severed ties with Israeli institutions. A European debate competition, also attended by a large group of Israeli students, was threatened and ultimately excluded this group of 120 students from the final. And the major of Utrecht attended a Nakba memorial in front of the Statue of liberty for WWII.

‘’Since October 7, 2023 not a day or night goes by that I feel threatened.My mother warned me over 20 years ago that she felt the 30’s were coming back. I laughed at her and said she was seeing ghosts. How right she was, for me it does feel like the 30’s.’’

‘’The governments of all European countries are “protecting” Jewish public venues, but if you try to book an event a city like Amsterdam and they are aware of the fact that it is going to be organized by and for a Jewish organisation…. Forget it. No result, no booking.’’

Kristallnacht (or Night of Broken Glass) refers to the night of November 9–10, 1938, when Nazis in Germany set synagogues on fire, destroyed Jewish shops and homes, and deported approximately 30,000 Jews to concentration camps.