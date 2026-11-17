Two-thirds of 500 French Jews said in a poll published on Monday that their country was “unsafe” for Jews, and 64% indicated they had considered leaving.

More than a quarter, or 29%, said they had removed mezuzahs from their doorposts in the poll by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and IFOP. It was an update on a previous poll conducted in 2024. In the 2024 poll, only 19% of Jewish respondents said they’d removed mezuzahs from their door frames.

Among French Jews considering emigration, 65% cited Israel and 41% the United States as potential destinations, with both countries also regarded as the safest for Jews.

Both AJC-IFOP polls had a total of about 3,000 respondents, divided into a Jewish group of 500 respondents, an equally sized Muslim group and a general population group of 2,000 adults.

Anne-Sophie Sebban-Bécache, the AJC’s vice president for Europe, wrote in a statement about the poll that hostility toward Israel had become increasingly indistinguishable from antisemitism. Forty percent of respondents in the general population group considered it acceptable to exclude Jewish public figures suspected of supporting Israel from events, she noted.

“Hatred of Israel has become the leading vector for antisemitism in France,” she wrote.

In the Jewish group of the 2026 poll, 82% of respondents said they had experienced antisemitism.

The data from 2026 indicated growing pessimism among Jews compared with 2024.

The proportion of Jews considering emigration rose from 52% to 64%.

The poll also confirmed that a growing number of French Jews view the French far left, led by the anti-Israel populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, as a greater threat than the ideological right led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella of the National Rally party.

The proportion of Jews who said they’d leave France if Mélenchon, of the France Unbowed party, were elected president rose to 69% in 2026, from 57% in 2024. The proportion considering departure in the event of a victory by Le Pen remained almost unchanged, at 31% compared with 30% in 2024.

Mélenchon said the poll was “bogus” when asked about it by a journalist. Yonathan Arfi, the president of the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish communities, lambasted Mélenchon for this reaction, arguing he was part of the problems the poll reflected.

“Mr. Mélenchon, the problem isn’t a poll implicating you or a debate about antisemitism within France Unbowed. The problem is you: your words, your silences, your threats,” Arfi wrote on X.

Almost half of Jewish respondents, or 48%, said they had stopped wearing identifiable Jewish symbols in public. The share was 44% in the 2024 poll.

Among the 500 French Muslims surveyed in 2026, 45% said French Jews were more loyal to Israel than France, down from 49% in 2024. Nearly a quarter of Muslims in the 2026 poll said French Jews were responsible for Israeli government policies, down from 34%. Some 68% compared Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to the Nazis’ treatment of Jews, and 41% considered calls for Israel’s destruction acceptable or understandable.

Forty-one percent of Muslim respondents said there was “too much talk of antisemitism” in France, compared with 18% of the general population. Among Muslims, 54% acknowledged that antisemitism had increased over the past decade, compared with 79% of the general population. Some 52% of Muslims regarded antisemitism as a problem for French society as a whole, compared with 71% of the general population.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the European Jewish Association, said the data reflected a “tragedy.”

“When citizens who love their country no longer feel safe in it, the whole Republic has lost something. France must win back their trust,” he wrote on X.

Immigration to Israel from France rose by 65% in the Jewish year ending in September 2026, reaching 4,364 arrivals compared with 2,649 the previous year, according to Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency.