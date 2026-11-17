Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on eight Israeli construction and property development companies operating in Judea and Samaria, and on an activist group accused of obstructing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, in a move expected to renew tensions with Jerusalem.

The measures, announced by British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, target businesses involved in planning, building and marketing homes in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, as well as Tzav 9, an Israeli activist movement that has organized protests against aid shipments entering the Gaza Strip.

The sanctions include asset freezes and director disqualifications under Britain’s expanded Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law sanctions regime.

“Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach,” Miliband said. “That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution. And we will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza.

“The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable. We are committed to working productively with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

The British government said the sanctions were intended to disrupt financing for construction in Judea and Samaria, particularly ahead of deadlines for tenders associated with the E1 development project near Ma’ale Adumim.

London maintains that construction in E1 would undermine the territorial viability of a future Palestinian state by separating parts of Judea and Samaria from eastern Jerusalem.

The Foreign Office accused Israel of encouraging settlement expansion, claiming that more projects had been approved under the current Israeli government than during the previous two decades.

Britain considers Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law, a position disputed by Israel.

Eight companies targeted

The sanctioned companies include Har Hevron Development Company Ltd., which operates in southern Judea and Samaria, and Hemdat Shomron Ltd., a developer involved in construction in communities including Einav, Kfar Tapuach, Peduel, Ma’ale Efraim, Mitzpe Yericho and Dolev.

Also designated were S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd., which operates in Efrat, Shilo and Eli; Lev HaHar Yazamut Ltd., involved in projects in Itamar, Elon Moreh, Bruchin, Rechelim and Neria; and Harey Zahav, which markets residential properties to buyers in Israel and abroad.

The remaining companies are Ariel Residential Judea & Samaria Ltd., Ami Gvirtzman Architects 2021 Ltd. and Z.F. Building Company Ltd.

According to the Foreign Office, the businesses have helped plan, build, supply or market housing and public infrastructure in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Activist group sanctioned over Gaza aid

Britain also imposed sanctions on Tzav 9, an Israeli activist movement that has organized demonstrations and blockades targeting humanitarian aid convoys bound for Gaza.

The Foreign Office accused the organization of obstructing aid deliveries as recently as October.

The announcement came as Britain increased pressure on Israel to permit additional humanitarian supplies into Gaza following severe flooding.

According to figures cited by the British government, nearly 4,000 households were left without shelter by the floods, while approximately 1.4 million people were living in tents or makeshift accommodations.

London said more than 150,000 tents and 300,000 tarpaulins purchased by humanitarian organizations remained outside Gaza awaiting entry, citing U.N. figures.

On Nov. 12, British Minister Stephen Doughty announced an additional £5 million for UNICEF’s winter relief programs in Gaza, supplementing £14 million already allocated to the agency this year.

Britain also convened representatives of more than 50 countries at the United Nations to call for increased humanitarian access to Gaza.

Diplomatic tensions with Israel

The latest measures follow a diplomatic confrontation in September and October over Britain’s sanctions targeting Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

On Sept. 8, Miliband announced plans to ban imports from Israeli communities in the territory and impose additional measures targeting settlement expansion.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the move, describing the boycott of products from Judea and Samaria as “a despicable practice that harms hard-working, law-abiding citizens.”

Israel subsequently announced retaliatory measures, including the closure of the British Consulate General in Jerusalem, restrictions on British participation in Gaza-related coordination activities and entry bans on several British officials.

Following negotiations, the two countries reached an understanding in October allowing Britain to maintain a reduced diplomatic presence in Jerusalem.

The former consulate was renamed the U.K. Mission, Jerusalem, with seven diplomats permitted to operate from the building after approximately 20 British personnel were withdrawn.

At the time, Sa’ar said Israel had established a principle that actions against the Jewish state would carry diplomatic consequences.

“We established a clear principle: It is not possible to act against Israel without Israel taking appropriate measures in response,” he said.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon also condemned the September sanctions, calling them “shameful” and “not helpful.”

“We’re an independent country, a sovereign country,” Danon told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York.

“If someone thinks that diplomacy is being played by applying sanctions or trying to bend our arm, we will take action as well,” he said.

Danon also warned that restrictions on Israeli businesses in Judea and Samaria could harm Palestinians employed by those companies.

“You don’t improve anything by doing that,” he told JNS. “You don’t even improve the situation on the ground. You’re actually hurting the Palestinians.”

Further restrictions planned

The British government said Tuesday that it was continuing to develop legislation to ban imports of goods produced in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, as well as advertising services for properties in those communities.

The new sanctions were made possible by changes to Britain’s human rights sanctions framework introduced on Oct. 13, expanding the government’s authority to target individuals and companies accused of serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The Foreign Office said Britain continued to welcome trade with Israel within the pre-1967 lines while distinguishing such commerce from economic activity in Judea and Samaria.

London described the measures as part of its efforts to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution.

No immediate Israeli government response to Tuesday’s announcement was included in the British statement.