European Jewish Congress honors Germany’s antisemitism commissioner

Von Schnurbein served as the European Commission’s first coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life from 2015 until her recent appointment to the German government. Accepting the award, she emphasized the need to turn Holocaust remembrance into action. “We know how much that promise is currently under pressure,” she said, referring to Germany’s postwar commitments. “We have to defend it, and we have to do so with determination.”

Accepting the award, von Schnurbein reflected on the importance of translating the promise of “Never Again” into concrete action. “Remembrance is not only about looking back. It is about dealing with the present and making sure that the promise Germany made after the war is filled with meaning. We know how much that promise is currently under pressure. We have to defend it, and we have to do so with determination,” she said.